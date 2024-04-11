Ram Charan to Receive Honorary Doctorate from Chennai's Vels University

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan, renowned for his exceptional talent, has reached a significant milestone in his career by receiving the prestigious title of 'Global Star' following his acclaimed role in the international hit film RRR. Furthermore, the University of Vels in Chennai is set to bestow upon him an honorary doctorate, when the actor graces the university's upcoming graduation ceremony on April 13 as the chief guest.

This recognition places the actor in the esteemed company of notable personalities such as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and filmmaker Shankar, who have previously been honoured by Vels University.

Known for recognising exceptional individuals from diverse fields, the university's list of honorees this year also includes Dr P Veeramuthuvel, Project Coordinator at Chandrayaan, Dr GSK Velu, Founder and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare, as well as ace paddler Achanta Sharath Kamal, who recently received the Padma Shri from the Centre.

As for his future endeavours, Ram Charan is currently engrossed in the filming of Game Changer, a highly anticipated project helmed by Shankar. Produced by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the movie stars Bollywood actor Kiara Advani opposite Ram Charan, with Anjali, SJ Surya, Samudrakhani, Jayaram, Sunil, and Bollywood actor Harry Josh featuring in the ensemble cast. Scheduled for a Dussehra release, Game Changer is nearing completion with its final shooting stages in progress.

Apart from Game Changer, Ram Charan has also committed to another pan-India film tentatively titled RC16. Helmed by Uppena fame director Buchi Babu Sana, the movie recently commenced production with a grand inaugural ceremony. Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is set to play the female lead opposite Charan in this highly anticipated venture. The regular shooting for RC16 is expected to begin shortly, adding further excitement to Ram Charan's upcoming filmography.