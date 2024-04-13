Thamizhan Turns 22: Priyanka Chopra Shares Epic Throwback Pic from Her Debut with Thalapathy Vijay

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Updated : Apr 13, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 22 Years of Vijay Starrer Thamizhan With Throwback Photo

Priyanka Chopra celebrates the 22nd anniversary of her debut Tamil film Thamizhan by sharing a throwback photo on social media. The 2002 film starred Priyanka alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the release of her debut Tamil film Thamizhan. On Saturday, the 41-year-old actor took to her social media handle and posted a never-seen-before photo to mark the film's 22nd anniversary. The movie Thamizhan, which was released in 2002, featured Priyanka alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a throwback image wherein she is seen on stage with Vijay, music composer D Imman, and others. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "22 years of Thamizan." She tagged Vijay and D Imman in her IG Story.

Following her victory in the Miss World pageant in 2000, Thamizhan marked Priyanka's first foray into the world of cinema. Subsequently, she made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film Andaaz, starring alongside Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta.

Since then, Priyanka has made substantial strides in her career. Currently, she is filming in France for her upcoming project Heads of State and has also shared snapshots featuring her daughter Malti Marie. In these images, Malti can be seen clicking pictures of Priyanka with her toy camera, relishing French cuisine, and exploring the streets of the city.

Additionally, Priyanka offered glimpses into her shooting routine and the fascinating locations of her current project. Through her Instagram Stories, Priyanka presented multiple images captioned as "trailer life." Meanwhile, speaking of Heads Of State, the upcoming movie also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in significant roles. Furthermore, she is set to star in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

