Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Rajnath, Smriti, Mayawati Vote; Rae Bareli, Amethi Hot Seat

Lucknow: Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, which will decide the fate of five Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is underway.

Besides Defence Minister Singh (Lucknow) and Minister for Women and Child Development Irani (Amethi), those in the fray are Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor (Mohanlalganj), Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur) and Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Jalaun). Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from Rae Bareli, which was represented by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier.

--LIVE UPDATES FROM UTTAR PRADESH--