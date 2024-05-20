Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Rajnath, Smriti, Mayawati Vote; Rae Bareli, Amethi Hot Seat

Lucknow: Voting for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, which will decide the fate of five Union ministers, including Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is underway.
Besides Defence Minister Singh (Lucknow) and Minister for Women and Child Development Irani (Amethi), those in the fray are Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishor (Mohanlalganj), Minister of State for Consumer Affairs Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti (Fatehpur) and Union Minister of State for MSME Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma (Jalaun). Rahul Gandhi is in the fray from Rae Bareli, which was represented by his mother and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi earlier.
--LIVE UPDATES FROM UTTAR PRADESH--
- 11.00 AM - BJP's Lucknow Candidate Rajnath Singh Cast His Vote
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday cast his vote in a polling booth in Lucknow. He is a sitting MP and BJP's candidate from Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency. Singh is eyeing a fourth term from Lucknow. He is pitted against sitting SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow Central. After casting his vote, the Union Minister said, "I urge all the citizens of India, including Lucknow, to come out in large numbers and exercise your franchise." On being asked about his prediction on Lok Sabha election 2024 resullts, Rajnath said, "I won't predict any numbers for now. We will wait for the results. It's just that we are going on with our mission of 400+."
- 10.30 AM - 'Son Will Win With Double No Of Votes': Brij Bhushan Singh
BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh cast his vote on Monday in a polling booth in Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh. After casting his vote, Singh said, "The people of Kaiserganj are making him (Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh ) win with double the number of votes (than last time)..." His son Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh is a BJP candidate from Kaiserganj.
- 10.00 AM - Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar Cast His Vote
After casting his vote at a polling station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar said, "I appeal to everyone to cast their votes and register record voter turnout. I also urge everyone to select their representatives responsibly and carefully. It is the biggest festival of democracy. Polling in all the 14 seats in the state is running peacefully and no reports of any mis happening has been recorded till now in the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies and 21 districts..."
- 9.45 AM - 12.89% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM
The voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh till 9 am for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies going under polls stands at 12.89 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India. The Lucknow constituency recorded the lowest voter turnout (10.39%), while Banda recorded the highest voter turnout (14.57%). Among the early voters, BSP Supremo Mayawati, BJP MP and candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani cast her vote.
- 9.30 AM - BJP's Amethi Candidate, Smriti Irani Cast Her Vote
BJP MP and candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha seat, Smriti Irani arrived at a polling station in Amethi and cast her vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Congress has fielded KL Sharma from this seat. After casting her vote, BJP MP from Amethi, Smriti Irani said, "Today it is my good fortune that I have cast my vote in my village Gauriganj with the resolve of a Viksit Bharat. I appeal to the people to cast their vote. It is our responsibility towards the future of our country..."
- 9.15 AM - 'Winning All 80 Seats': UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, his family members show their inked fingers after casting their vote at a polling booth in Lucknow. After casting his vote, Brajesh Pathak said, "I appeal to all the voters to come and out for the resolve of Viksit Bharat. We are winning all 80 seats of the state including Amethi and Raebareli..."
- 9.00 AM - 'Youth Voting Eight Times On EVM Arrested': UP CEO
On a video that went viral on Sunday where a person was seen purportedly voting for the BJP "eight times", Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa said, "Last evening, a video went viral which showed a youth casting his vote on an EVM multiple times...It was probed and it was found to be a video from Farrukhabad Lok Sabha constituency. It is specifically from a village in Aliganj Assembly constituency that comes under Etah district...The youth was identified & FIR was registered under sections of Representation of People Act, IPC and Information Technology Act. He has been arrested...Suspension and departmental action on the polling party of that booth have been decided. Re-election has been recommended to the Election Commission..."
- 8.30 AM - Faulty ECM in Chail Tehsil Area
Reports of faulty EVM in Barai Salempur booth number 53 of Muratganj development block area of Chail tehsil area has surfaced early morning on Monday. Voters were seen standing in long queues at the polling booth but were unable to cast their votes. Immediately the Sector Magistrate was informed, and the official took another voting machine and set it up.
- 8.00 AM - BJP Raebareli Candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh Cast His Vote
BJP's Raebareli candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Raebareli on Monday morning. Congress has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli seat. After casting his vote, BJP's Raebareli candidate, Dinesh Pratap Singh said, "There is no confusion that Lotus is blooming in Amethi and Raebareli...Rahul Gandhi is taking the name of his grandmother, father but he is not talking about his grandfather..."
- 7.45 AM - 'Rahul Gandhi Gave Me Confidence': Congress' Amethi Candidate
Amethi, Uttar Pradesh: Congress candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha, KL Sharma says, "... Whatever is there in mind of the people, they will vote according to it... When people start fighting, then you cannot mislead people by making false promises... They need to talk about inflation, unemployment, and infrastructure... We have fought the election positively... The other day Rahul Gandhi assured me of a result similar to that of Raebareli and that gave me confidence."
- 7.30 AM - BSP Supremo Mayawati Cast Her Vote
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and BSP chief Mayawati cast her vote for at a polling station in Lucknow. "I appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes...I request all political parties to prioritise the issues of development and the welfare of the people," Mayawati said. On being asked if there will be a change in this election, Mayawati said "I am hopeful that there will be a change (in power) this time. I can sense that the public is silent and they are seeing all of this..."
- 7.15 AM - 'Everyone Happy With His Candidature': Brij Bhushan Singh On His Son
On his son and BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh said, "Everyone is happy with his candidature. Karan Bhushan Singh is attached to the youth of Gona. He is a National player so he is interested in sports as he is in other things..."
- 7.00 AM - Polling Begins
The voting for 14 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh started at 7 am. The first approximate voter turnout will come at 9 am. Over 2.68 crore voters are eligible to exercise their polling rights and 144 candidates are in the fray.
- 6.45 AM - PM Modi Urges All to Vote
"As 49 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls today in the 5th phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, urging all those whose constituencies are polling today to vote in record numbers. I specially call upon women voters and young voters to exercise their franchise," PM Modi posted on X.
- 6.30 AM - Seats Under Polls Today
The seats going to polls in the fifth phase are Mohanlalganj (SC), Rae Bareli, Amethi, Jalaun (SC), Jhansi, Hamirpur, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi (SC), Barabanki (SC), Faizabad, Kaisarganj and Gonda. Voting will also take place for the assembly bypoll to Lucknow East assembly constituency.
- 6.15 AM - Mock Polls Underway in Raebareli
Mock polling started at a polling booth in the Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency. Rahul is contesting the Lok Sabha poll from Rae Bareli, replacing his mother Sonia Gandhi. He has been an MP thrice from Amethi and was defeated in 2019 by sitting MP Smriti Irani. On Friday, the Congress leader said that he would treat Amethi and Rae Bareli equally when it comes to development if he wins from the neighbouring seat.
- 6.00 AM - UP CM Yogi Adityanath Appeal
"Respected fellow voters, tomorrow is the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. I appeal to all of you to please vote. Your valuable vote will become the foundation of 'Strong-Safe India' and will aid in achieving the resolve of 'Developed India'," UP CM Yogi Adityanath posted on X (formerly Twitter).