Priyanka Chopra Sends 'Love and Blessings' to Brother Siddharth on His Roka with Neelam Upadhyaya

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra shared a note after her brother Siddharth Chopra and his fiance Neelam Upadhyaya's Roka ceremony. She took to her social media handle on Tuesday to repost pictures from the event and conveyed her heartfelt wishes along with a photo of herself, her husband Nick Jonas, Siddharth, and Neelam.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka first shared a picture featuring Siddharth and Neelam. In the caption accompanying the image, Priyanka expressed her joy with emojis, indicating the significance of the moment. She wrote, "Congratulations @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya all our love and blessings. #rokafied."

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

In the next picture, Priyanka, Nick and their daughter Maltie Marie joined the couple. The Citadel actor looked stunning in a red saree while Nick donned a white kurta-pyjama paired with a beige jacket. Siddharth wore a pink kurta and jacket paired with a white pyjama, and Neelam posed with them in a stylish violet ensemble. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, "They did it.. (followed by a heart eyes emoji) Happy Roka!"

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

Neelam, on her Instagram, shared various snapshots from the event and expressed her emotions through a note. Priyanka, in response, showered them with congratulatory emojis.

Siddharth and Neelam's relationship became the talk of the town when they attended a Ganesh Chaturthi celebration together in 2019. Siddharth was previously engaged to Ishita Kumar, with whom he had a Roka ceremony attended by Priyanka before their separation. Speaking for Neelam's work, she has been acting in Tamil and Telugu films for almost a decade.

Looking ahead, Priyanka is set to star in projects like Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba and feature in The Bluff alongside actor Karl Urban, directed by Frank E Flowers. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger.