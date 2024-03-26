Priyanka Chopra, Her Cousin Mannara Dance Their Heart out at Holi Bash in Noida - See Video

Hyderabad: Celebrity couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their first Holi celebration in India with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on Monday. Following the viral spread of festive posts on social media, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle the next day and shared a series of photos and videos from their Holi festivity in Noida.

Capturing the essence of Holi, the pool party photos, featuring Priyanka and her family, radiated vibrancy. Sharing the visuals, the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "Holi was lit. Thank you @tam2cul @sudeepdutt for creating such a warm atmosphere for our family! So much fun. (followed by a star-eyed emoji)."

Dressed in elegant white traditional attire, Priyanka, Nick Jonas, and Malti embraced the spirit of the Holi party. One of the images showcased the trio posing with her close friend Tamanna Dutt and her family, while candid videos of Nick from the lively event were also shared. A heartwarming moment captured Priyanka seated on Nick's lap, enjoying live music. Additionally, a video featuring Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra and a picture of her mother Madhu Chopra completed the collection of joyful moments shared by Priyanka.

Despite missing the Ram Temple consecration in Ayodhya back in January, Priyanka, accompanied by Nick and Malti, seized the opportunity during their current trip to visit the revered Ram Mandir. Before this, Priyanka was spotted at Isha Ambani's Holi celebration in Mumbai and made appearances at various promotional events in the city. The trio arrived in Mumbai on March 14, with Nick joining them a day later.

On the professional front, Priyanka became the executive producer for the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill A Tiger. Her upcoming projects include The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, and Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba, promising an exciting trajectory for the talented actor.