Priyanka Chopra Holds Malti Close, Nick Jonas Shushes Paps as Trio Leaves Mumbai - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra, her singer husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas were seen at the Mumbai airport. Numerous pictures and videos of the family surfaced on social media sites. A fan account posted a video of Priyanka holding Malti in her arms as they got out of their car, while Nick Jonas signalled to the photographers to not disturb baby Malti and to talk softly.

In the video posted by a paparazzi, Priyanka can be seen caressing the toddler's head while she rested it on her shoulders. Later, as Nick stroked her, she turned to face the photographers as well. He kissed Malti's forehead as well. The three were leaving Mumbai after celebrating Holi here.

Priyanka dressed in a monochrome attire, beige trousers, shoes and a cream hoodie for the trip. Nick chose to wear green trousers, white trainers and a black T-shirt. He had a bag on him too. They were each sporting dark shades. Malti was wearing a pink outfit, and Priyanka had a shawl wrapped around her.

Priyanka, Nick, and Malti were seen in Mumbai earlier on Saturday wearing traditional attire. Priyanka donned a red saree. Nick went with a beige blazer and white pyjamas. Malti was spotted wearing a red skirt and top, twinning with her actor mother.

Priyanka and Nick spent Friday night at her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday celebration. Priyanka was seen for the evening in a white bralette and skirt set. Her cousin a Bigg Boss 17 finalist was seen wearing a ruffled red coloured flowy dress.

Nick joined the sister duo wearing a white shirt with yellow trousers. The paparazzi stationed at the party location were all too happy as the fam posed for pictures happily. Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Holi alongside Mannara and other relatives and friends in Noida a couple of days ago.

Priyanka and Malti visited India earlier this month. Nick followed them to Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. In January, he and his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, gave a performance at Lollapalooza India.