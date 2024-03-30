Sister Love! Priyanka Chopra Attends Mannara Chopra's Birthday Bash with Nick Jonas

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra celebrated her cousin Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai with her husband Nick Jonas, showcasing their close bond with family. The Desi Girl, known for her affection towards her cousins, including Parineeti, Meera, and Mannara, always stands by them in their pursuits. Priyanka, along with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie, graced Mannara's 33rd birthday party in style, radiating elegance and warmth.

Arriving at the venue, Priyanka and Nick caught everyone's attention with their chic attire. Priyanka dazzled in a white bralette paired with a matching skirt, while Nick sported a trendy ensemble of yellow pants and a printed shirt. The couple happily posed for the paparazzi, exchanging warm greetings with a traditional namastey gesture, showcasing their appreciation for the love and attention.

Prior to the birthday bash, Priyanka and Nick immersed themselves in the festivities of Holi with Mannara and other loved ones in Noida. Priyanka, who recently graced the inauguration of Bulgari's flagship store in Mumbai as a global brand ambassador, rejoiced in family celebrations upon her return to India, while Nick, on his second visit to the country this year, enjoyed performing with his brothers at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

On the work front, Priyanka has a slew of upcoming projects in her kitty including Heads of State, featuring stars like John Cena and Idris Elba. Additionally, she will lend her voice to Disneynature's film Tiger, offering insights into the captivating world of wildlife, set to release on Disney+ Hotstar. In Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The film is however stuck since its announcement in 2021. Priyanka's latest visit to Sanjay Leela Bhansali has also sparked speculations about the two coming together for a period actioner.