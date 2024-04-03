Who is Sash Simpson? Priyanka backs tale of now-celebrity chef who once survived on Chennai streets

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas collaborated with the production team of Barry Avrich for his upcoming feature documentary Born Hungry. the documentary chronicles the story of the once-abandoned Indian boy Sash Simpson. The documentary is a story about a little Indian kid who gets lost on train, hundreds of miles away from home, and abandoned by his family. It is about his journey from surviving on the streets of Chennai to becoming a celebrity chef.

Who is Sash Simpson?

Before becoming the head chef at Mark McEwan's renowned North 44, Sash Simpson lived in a different world. 40 years ago, Sash lived on the streets of Chennai, India. He got separated when he was about four or five years old. After that, he just wandered around, begged, stole food, and did whatever he could to make ends meet while living on the streets.

When he was just eight years old, he was seen begging at a bus stop by orphanage workers. He claims that when the staff at the orphanage convinced him to return with them, that's when his life truly started. He stayed there for a few years until Sandra Simpson, a Torontonian adopted him.

His Culinary Journey

North 44 initially turned him down because he had no culinary school training and no distinguished experience on his resume. However, Simpson struck a bargain when he went to apply one last time. He offered to work for free for three months. After just one week, he had won over everyone.

He never left and rose through the ranks from line cook to junior sous chef to executive chef until North 44 closed in the summer of 2018. He had other ideas by then. The next year, Simpson opened a restaurant of the same name, Sash, in the Summerhill district of North Toronto.

Priyanka Chopra's involvement in the project

Global icon Priyanka was highly moved by learning about Sash's journey. She shared a news article with a note on Instagram, informing her followers of her association with the document based on his life. As per the information, Priyanka's production house Purble Pebble Pictures is now set to bankroll Barry Avrich's next feature documentary on Sash titled Born Hungry.

The documentary is the story of the little Indian kid Sash, who got lost on train, hundreds of miles away from home, and abandoned by his family. It is his story from surviving on the streets of Chennai to becoming a celebrity chef. Born Hungry had its world premiere at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival. It will be screened at the Toronto Hot Docs Film Festival on April 26.

Sharing the news, Priyanka wrote: "Aligning with stories and filmmakers that have the ability to move the audience by having a unique point of view is what we always look for at @purplepebblepictures. @barryavrich22’s new feature documentary, Born Hungry is exactly that. I was so moved by Sash’s incredible story of resilience and determination, and also that it is an amazing rendition of an extremely sensitive story, it was a no-brainer for us to collaborate. We cannot wait to share this story with you."

Prior to this, Priyanka produced the documentary Women Of My Billions under her banner Purple Pebble Pictures, in association with Awedacious Originals. The movie, which was directed by Ajitesh Sharma, will be available on Amazon Prime Video. On the work front, Priyanka will star with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State. She also gave her voice in the upcoming Disneynature movie Tiger. The film, which will be available onDisney+ Hotstar, is about the complexities of the fascinating world of one of the most fierce animals on Earth.