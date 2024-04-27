Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS GOAT Second Single in June, Reacts to Thalapathy Fans' Teaser Release Demand

Hyderabad: Thalapathy Vijay's much-anticipated film, The Greatest of All Times (GOAT), is nearing completion, with the recent release of its first single, Whistle Podu, which features Vijay's own vocals and is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The song has quickly gained traction on YouTube, heightening anticipation for the film's release. Fans are now eagerly awaiting the debut of the second single and the first glimpse of the movie.

Venkat Prabhu CONFIRMS GOAT Second Single in June

Today morning, director Venkat Prabhu engaged with fans on social media, revealing that GOAT second single is slated for a June release. This announcement sparked excitement among Vijay's loyal fanbase, who promptly trended #TheGreatestOfAllTime on Twitter in response.

Venkat Prabhu Reacts to Thalapathy Fans' Teaser Release Demand

However, when asked about the GAOT teaser release plan, Venkat remained tight-lipped, stating it was too early to disclose such details. GOAT marks the debut collaboration between Thalapathy Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Vijay will portray a dual role in the movie, speculated to depict a father and son relationship.

The GOAT team recently returned to India from Russia to participate in the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha election 2024, following an extensive shooting schedule in Moscow. Venkat Prabhu had previously disclosed to Russian media that Moscow plays a starring role in the film's storyline.

GOAT is scheduled for a grand release on September 5 in multiple languages, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead. The film holds significant anticipation, particularly as Vijay transitions from acting to pursuing a full-time political career.