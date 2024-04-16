Vijay Breaks His Own Record with Whistle Podu Amidst Petition Urging Ban on GOAT First Single

Chennai: Thalapathy Vijay, known for his massive fan base in South, continues to set records with his upcoming film GOAT, also known as, The Greatest of All Time. The first single from GOAT, Whistle Podu, released on Tamil New Year's Day, has garnered significant attention, surpassing Vijay's previous records. However, a petition calling for the ban of Whistle Podu has caused a slight stir among fans.

Vijay lent his voice to the song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, marking a reunion after two decades, which excited fans for the film's release. Although Whistle Podu didn't immediately capture hearts, it became the most-viewed song within the first 24 hours, accumulating 25.5 million views on YouTube.

With this milestone, Whistle Podu surpassed the previous record held by Arabic Kuthu (23.7 million views), also from Vijay's film Beast. Four songs from Vijay's movies occupy the top spots among the most-viewed first single tracks in 24 hours, with Dum Masala from Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram trailing at number three. Vijay's social media influence shines once again with the overwhelming response to Whistle Podu.

Whistle Podu, a lively party anthem composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features energetic dance performances by Prabhu Deva, Vijay, and Prashanth. While the it is being lapped by fans, Whistle Podu faces criticism from social activist RTI Selvam, who filed a petition calling for its removal from social media and legal action against Vijay. Selvam alleges that the song promotes alcohol consumption, lacks a disclaimer, and glorifies drug use and violence among young audiences. The filmmakers are yet to respond to these claims.

Whistle Podu, penned by Madhan Karky, boasts choreography by Raju Sundaram. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, GOAT is scheduled for release on September 5 in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. GOAT is among the highly anticipated releases this year as it marks one of Vijay's final projects before he forays into politics.