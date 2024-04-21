Venkat Prabhu REVEALS Moscow connect of Vijay's character in GOAT

GOAT: Venkat Prabhu REVEALS Moscow connect of Vijay's character, Catch a Glimpse of Action Sequence

Venkat Prabhu reveals that Moscow plays a starring role in his upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay in lead role. The filmmaker shares that Vijay's character undergoes a major turning point in Moscow making the Russia capital an integral part of film's narrative.

Hyderabad: The team of Thalapathy Vijay's highly anticipated film The Greatest of All Time, also known as GOAT, recently returned from Russia, where they were shooting significant sequences. Amidst their Russia schedule, Tamil Nadu's polling for all 39 seats began, prompted the cast and crew, including Vijay, to return to India to exercise their voting rights. In a recent interaction with media during the Russia schedule, the director of GOAT highlighted Moscow's pivotal role in the film's narrative.

In a clip shared by a Russian media outlet, Venkat Prabhu discusses how Moscow shapes the story, stating that Vijay's character experiences a profound transformation there. Vankat revealed that Moscow plays a significant role in the film's story as Vijay's character "undergoes a major turn of events where he realises a lot of stuff and things that happen here."

He also reveals reason behind choosing Moscow, aiming to offer audiences a fresh visual experience uncommon in South Indian cinema. Venkat also spoke about cultural ties between India and Russia expressing optimism about future collaborations.

The video also provides a glimpse of the action-packed filming process, featuring a thrilling chase scene involving numerous bike-borne individuals. Venkat Prabhu appears to have canned some amazing action scenes in Russia's capital if the latest glimpse is anything to go by.

Meanwhile, the makers recently released the first single, Whistle Podu, from the film. The upbeat song, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, set a record within 24 hours of its release. With Whistle Podu, Vijay surpassed his own record for the most-viewed song within the first 24 hours. However, the song also sparked controversy for the makers, as a petition was filed in Chennai calling for its ban.

The Greatest of All Time also stars Prabhu Deva, Mic Mohan, and Prashanth in significant roles, marking the first collaboration between Vijay and Venkat Prabhu. Vijay is speculated to portray dual roles, possibly as father and son. Scheduled for release on September 5, the film is poised to hit theaters in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages, representing one of Vijay's final projects before delving into a full-fledged political career."

