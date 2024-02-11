TBMAUJ Box Office Day 2: Shahid-Kriti Starrer Finds Its Ground; Registers Growth on Second Saturday

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's rom-com Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a slow start, but with excellent word-of-mouth, the film has seen a significant increase on its second day. On its first Saturday at the box office, the film witnessed a 40% hike in footfall. The robo-com released in theatres on February 9, ahead of the Valentine's week.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

According to Industry tracker Sacnilk's early estimates, TBMAUJ grossed Rs 9.50 crore at the domestic box office on day two. The film, which earned Rs 6.7 crore on day one, has grossed approximately Rs 16.2 crore nett in India. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy is set to maintain its momentum in the days running up to Valentine's Day 2024, which falls on Wednesday.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya had a total of 22.16% Hindi Occupancy on Saturday. Sunday will most probably be unflattering as is the norm with most urban appealing flicks, with a three-day weekend cumulative of approximately Rs 26 crore. The two-day cume is higher than Kriti Sanon's last theatrical release, Ganapath, while the three-day cume will be higher than Shahid Kapoor's last theatrical movie, Jersey.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is expected to keep its ground for the week, with Valentine's Day falling on Wednesday, and earn roughly Rs 37-38 crores in its first week. However, the lower-than-normal Saturday growth complicates matters. Had the figure been around Rs 11 crores, there might have been a lot more hope for the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, stars Shahid Kapoor as a man who falls for and wishes to marry a robot named Sifra (Kriti Sanon). The film is bankrolled by Maddock Films, and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra in pivotal parts. The film opened to mix reviews from the critics and audiences alike, however the trailer and songs were met with favourbale reviews.