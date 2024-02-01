His journey is very different to mine: Shahid Kapoor reacts to Hrithik Roshan's stardum comment

Hyderabad: Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his forthcoming film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, with Kriti Sanon. The actors have been on a promotional binge lately, speaking openly about a variety of topics, both professional and personal. In a recent interview, Shahid Kapoor discussed Hrithik Roshan's statement about soaring as an actor if he didn't have the burden of stardom.

For the unversed, Hrithik stated that he feels quite relaxed when there are no expectations, and that being a celebrity is his responsibility. Now, Shahid has responded to this assertion by saying that he had the opposite problem. He stated that he does not want to lose his acting talent, so he sometimes sacrifices his celebrity status. Shahid stated, "I suppose I'm on the opposite side of the fence. I have the opposite problem."

Kapoor also stated that he knows what Hrithik is saying because he has experienced similar situations. But he went on to say, "It's also the nature of the films we produce, the decisions we make, and the graph that each of us select. I believe his journey is very different to mine."

Shahid Kapoor also sighted Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar as examples, stating that he would never choose popularity over performance. "There are plenty of examples of definite stardom and high-profile acting roles. I grew up watching that and aspire to it. I refused to let go of my inner actor. That isn't just something I would do. I won't," he said.