Maybe He Still Hasn't Seen Film: Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Shahid Kapoor's Silence Post Animal Success

Hyderabad: Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga remains in the spotlight once again, not just for the commercial success of his latest film but also for his retorts to criticism following the release of Animal. In recent interviews and interactions, Vanga disclosed that he hadn't received any messages from Shahid Kapoor following the release and success of Animal. This revelation has sparked curiosity and speculation among fans and media alike about the relationship between the director and his lead actor from their previous venture, Kabir Singh.

Vanga's candid admission about the lack of communication from Shahid hints at a potential rift or disconnection between the two. Despite the success of Kabir Singh, which catapulted both Vanga and Kapoor into the limelight and garnered widespread attention (albeit mixed) for its portrayal of toxic masculinity and relationships, it seems there might be unresolved issues or misunderstandings between them.

During a recent interview, when asked if Shahid reached out to him after Animal success, Vanga responded, "Maybe he still hasn’t seen the film." This suggests that Vanga still holds a degree of expectation or hope that Kapoor will eventually watch the film and perhaps reach out to him when he does.

While Shahid could be busy with the release of his upcoming film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Vanga garnered support from other industry figures, notably filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Vijay Devarakonda. Johar's dubbed Animal as the "best" film of 2023 and his appreciation for its bold narrative choices serve as validation for Vanga's creative vision and storytelling prowess. Sandeep also revealed that Devarakonda too lauded the film and texted him personally.

Basking in the success of his latest directorial venture, Vanga appears focused on his upcoming projects, including Spirit with Prabhas and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.