Girl, 2 Women Walking On Tracks Ran Over By Train In Kolhapur

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 15, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Koyna Express ran over three persons including a girl near Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj railway station in Kolhapur late last night. Senior inspector of Shahupuri police station Ajay Sindkar said it is being probed as to whether it is an accident or a suicide.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Kolhapur: Two women and a minor girl were killed after being run over by a train in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Friday night.

According to railway officials, the three were walking on the railway track when they were hit by the speeding Kolhapur-bound Koyna Express from Mumbai. All three succumbed to their injuries on the spot. It is yet to be ascertained whether it is an accident or suicide, senior inspector of Shahupuri police station Ajay Sindkar told ETV Bharat.

The identities of the three have not be revealed yet. It is being told that one woman was aged 40 to 45 years and the other was around 20 to 25 years. The girl is likely to be 10 to 15 years old, Sindkar said.

It has been learnt that the accident occurred when the deceased were walking on the track from Vikramnagar towards the market yard while the Koyna Express was approaching Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj railway station from the market yard in Kolhapur. After being hit by the train, one woman was thrown to one side of the track and the other woman and the girl were thrown to the opposite side.

After the incident, the loco pilot slowed down the train and it halted some distance away. As the train stopped, people of the area gathered at the track. The loco pilot alerted the railway guard, who in turn informed the Railway Police and the matter was reported at Shahupuri police station.

Inspector Ajay Sindkar along with his team reached the spot and an investigation was initiated. All the three bodies have been shifted to CPR Hospital for post-mortem.

WALKING ON TRACKS RAN OVER BY TRAINKOYNA EXPRESSKILLED AFTER BEING RUN OVERTRAIN RUNS OVER THREE IN KOLHAPUR

