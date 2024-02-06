Don't Give Me Any Role: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Wish to Collaborate with Her

Hyderabad: Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his film Animal, which was released in December 2023. The film featured Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimrii, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in prominent roles and went on to earn record breaking numbers at the box office. However, despite its box office success, the film received criticism for its portrayal of toxic masculinity since its release.

Kangana Ranaut was one of the celebs who slammed the film. Sandeep, now in a recent interview, addressed the actor's scathing review, revealing it did not make him feel 'terrible.' Welcoming the criticism, he stated that he was not irritated with her unfavourable comment as he actually enjoys her performances.

He went on to say that he enjoyed her work in Queen and other films, and that if there is a role that Kangana Ranaut is ideal for, he would be delighted to collaborate with her. Kangana has now responded to the same. She shared the video on her X handle, stating that review and criticism are not the same thing and that every art form deserves to be discussed. She further wrote that Sandeep Reddy Vanga's regard for her demonstrates that he not only makes manly films, but also has a manly mindset.

Kangana further joked that he should not cast her in roles because the macho heroes in his films would become feminist, and his films would then flunk as well. The Queen actress went on to say that the industry needs him because he produces blockbuster films.

For the unversed, Ranaut, responding to a fan, wrote on X, "Paid negativity for my films is overwhelming, I have been fighting hard so far, but even audiences are encouraging women beating films where they are treated like sex objects and asked to lick shoes, this is deeply discouraging for someone who has been dedicating her life to woman empowerment films, might shift career in the coming years, want to give the best years of my life to something worthwhile.”