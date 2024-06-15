Shooting in London, Yo Yo Honey Singh Promises to Fly down for 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and her long-time partner Zaheer Iqbal are set to get married on June 23, 2024, in Mumbai, and the buzz surrounding their big day is only growing louder. Recently, their wedding invitation went viral, sending fans into a frenzy. And now, on Saturday, rapper-singer Yo Yo Honey Singh took to his social media handle to express his heartfelt congratulations to his 'best friend' Sonakshi.

The two have shared a special bond, having collaborated on two chart-topping hits, Desi Kalakar and Kalastar. In an Instagram Story, Honey Singh penned a touching note, assuring Sonakshi that despite his packed schedule, he would make it a point to attend her wedding. "Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory's first song but i will make sure i will attend my best friend Sonakshi's wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life. Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer!! Bholenath bless them," Honey Singh wrote.

Yo Yo Honey Singh's Instagram Story (Photo: Instagram)

As per reports, the wedding is expected to be a grand affair, with a star-studded guest list featuring prominent industry figures. The Sinha and Ratan families will be in attendance, along with close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Aayush Sharma, Huma Qureshi, and Varun Sharma. The cast of Heeramandi, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditi Rao Hydari, Fardeen Khan, and others, have also received invitations to the wedding.

With the big day just around the corner, fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the wedding festivities. As Sonakshi and Zaheer prepare to embark on this new chapter in their lives, their friends and well-wishers are sending them love and best wishes.