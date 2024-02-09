TBMAUJ X Review: Netizens Laud Shahid- Kriti's Rom Com; Call It Perfect Picture for Valentine's Day

Hyderabad: The film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, finally hit cinemas on Friday. After exciting fans with his OTT projects Farzi and Bloody Daddy last year, Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor returns to cinemas after two years with his latest flick Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios, stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role and marks Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah's directorial debut.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, billed as a sci-fi romance comedy, stars Kriti Sanon as a robot dubbed SIFRA (Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation), with Shahid Kapoor playing a scientist named Aryan. While TBMAUJ's long title elicited mixed reviews, moviegoers responded positively to its trailer and music. It is a romantic drama about Shahid, who introduces Kriti to his family, unaware that the lady he has fallen in love with is actually a robot.

The film's teaser, trailer, posters, and songs have all sparked excitement in B-Town, increasing expectation among spectators. Standing true to its expectations, the first review of the Shahid-Kriti blockbuster are mostly positive. Its first review is already out, and as expected, it is mainly positive about Shahid and Kriti's highly anticipated family entertainer.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), a user wrote: "#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya ~ Harmless & Sweet Rom-Com with Sci-Fi touch. Its a Love story done with charm & humor. Nice to see @shahidkapoor in a comic role & @kritisanon is impressive as Robo🤖 #TBMAUJ had me smiling throughout. A perfect film for Valentines Day❤️ (3.5☆/5)"

Another one wrote: "#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a delightful rom-com that captures the essence of love with charm and wit. With its endearing characters and heartwarming storyline." Another one heaping praises on the film posted: "#TeriBaatonMeinAisaUljhaJiya is a lovely family entertainer. This movie will go the "Jab we Met" way. Will easily gross over 150 crores. Shahid Kapoor is a diamond and excels in understated characters. Kriti Sanon is revelation. Looking forward for sequel."

Prior to its release worldwide, TBMAUJ had its special screening on Thursday. Shahid's wife Mira Rajput was all praises for the film as she attended the screening. Mira uploaded a still from Shahid and Kriti's film on Instagram stories, and captioned it: "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end." Talking about the lead actors' performances, she wrote, "@kritisanon, you were pitch-perfect. @shahidkapoor The OG Lover-Boy, there’s no one like you. You made my heart melt.”