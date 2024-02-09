TBMAUJ Advance Booking Hints at Decent Opening for Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Rom Com

Hyderabad: Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, is slated to be released in theatres today on February 9, 2024. TBMAUJ has a lot going for it, from an impressive trailer to well-received songs and a fascinating story line. Although this does not appear to be significant at the film's advance bookings, it will undoubtedly serve as a catalyst in the long run if the film is compelling. The title song and Akhiyan Gulaab have proven to be popular among young people, but will they help the film have a great debut at the box office?

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah and starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, among others, gathered traction on the final day of advance ticket sales following a lacklustre first two days. It is planned to be released on 2500 screens, which is good. It won't have any competition at the box office until Eid, which is always a positive omen for an extended theatrical run. However, because it is a non-holiday release, the picture will rely mainly on word-of-mouth.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The film's advance booking has been fairly good, with 96,571 tickets sold for the opening day in the top national chains, PVRInox and Cinepolis, generating Rs 2.11 crore. The advance ticket sales indicate at TBMAUJ to perform better than Shahid's recent releases, Jersey and Batti Gul Metre Chalu. However, it will be difficult for the film to rank among his top five openers. The film's opening day is expected to be between 6.5 and 7 crore, which is comparable to the opening of his 2011 love drama Mausam.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The CBFC has given Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya a U/A certificate. According to the censor certificate, the film runs for 143.15 minutes (2 hours, 23 minutes, and 15 seconds). The CBFC trimmed an intimate sequence in the film from 36 to 27 seconds. In addition, the term daru (alcohol) has been replaced with drink in the film's final scenes.