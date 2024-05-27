Pushpa 2 the Rule: Janhvi Kapoor or Tripti Dimrii - Who Will Join Rashmika in Dance Number?

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, is generating immense buzz in the film industry. Following the massive success of Pushpa: The Rise at the box office, all eyes are now on the upcoming dance number in Pushpa 2, with speculation rife about which female actor will set the screen ablaze.

While the leading lady for the special number has not been finalised, there is exciting news for fans. According to sources, Rashmika Mandanna, the film's female lead, is likely to feature in the song, adding an extra layer of excitement to the project. Additionally, names like Janhvi Kapoor and Tripti Dimrii are being considered to join the dance number, although no official confirmation has been made.

The potential collaboration between Rashmika and one of these actors has piqued the audience's interest. Janhvi Kapoor has already showcased her skills in the popular song Nadiyon Paar from the movie Roohi. On the other hand, Tripti Dimrii, despite not having featured in a dance number yet, is expected to raise her profile significantly with her involvement in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The sequel will pick up where the first film left off, showcasing the rift between Pushpa and IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The ensemble cast, featuring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jagadish Prathap, and many others, promises to deliver a power-packed performance.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for release on Independence Day this year in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. With its intriguing storyline, talented cast, and highly anticipated dance number, the film is expected to break records at the box office.