Priyanka Chopra Drops Picture of Her 'Forever Valentine's' Nick Jonas and Daughter Maltie Marie

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the world of entertainment. Spreading love and joy during the week-long celebration of Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra expressed her affectionate feelings towards her husband Nick Jonas through a recent heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Citadel actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself, her spouse Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. The post provided a glimpse into their treasured moments together. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "My forever Valentine’s Your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi."

The first picture captured a romantic moment between Priyanka and Nick, as they posed for a selfie. The subsequent picture featured their adorable daughter, dressed in a cute red and white outfit. She innocently looked into the camera as she playfully engaged with her dress. Priyanka also dropped a throwback wedding photo with Nick as a tribute to their love story. The photo captured a candid moment of Nick adorably looking at Priyanka while they exchanged their wedding vows.

In terms of professional endeavours, Priyanka will star in the movie Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Nick recently performed in India for the first time with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Welcomed warmly by their Indian fans, they delivered a mesmerizing performance at Lollapalooza 2024.