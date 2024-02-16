Priyanka Chopra Drops Picture of Her 'Forever Valentine's' Nick Jonas and Daughter Maltie Marie

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 3 hours ago

Priyanka Chopra Drops Picture of Her 'Forever Valentine's' Nick Jonas and Daughter Maltie Marie

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who seemed to have celebrated Valentine's Day romantically with her husband, actor-singer Nick Jonas, has now shared pictures of their treasured moments on Instagram. The post also featured their daughter Maltie Marie.

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Hollywood singer-actor Nick Jonas are one of the most loved couples in the world of entertainment. Spreading love and joy during the week-long celebration of Valentine's Day, Priyanka Chopra expressed her affectionate feelings towards her husband Nick Jonas through a recent heartfelt post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the Citadel actor shared a bunch of pictures featuring herself, her spouse Nick Jonas, and their daughter Malti Marie. The post provided a glimpse into their treasured moments together. Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote in the caption, "My forever Valentine’s Your heart knows the way, run in that direction. - Rumi."

The first picture captured a romantic moment between Priyanka and Nick, as they posed for a selfie. The subsequent picture featured their adorable daughter, dressed in a cute red and white outfit. She innocently looked into the camera as she playfully engaged with her dress. Priyanka also dropped a throwback wedding photo with Nick as a tribute to their love story. The photo captured a candid moment of Nick adorably looking at Priyanka while they exchanged their wedding vows.

In terms of professional endeavours, Priyanka will star in the movie Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Furthermore, she will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. On the other hand, Nick recently performed in India for the first time with his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Welcomed warmly by their Indian fans, they delivered a mesmerizing performance at Lollapalooza 2024.

READ MORE

  1. Priyanka Chopra's 'Morning' Picture with Daughter Malti in Her Arms Is Too Adorable to Miss
  2. Priyanka Chopra Sums up January in Family Pictures; Check out Her New Home Amid LA Mansion Issue
  3. 'So Cool': Deepika Padukone Shares Video of Nick Jonas Belting out Maan Meri Jaan with King in India

TAGGED:

Priyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra Valentines picsPriyanka Chopra Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra Instagram post

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.