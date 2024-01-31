Loading...

'So Cool': Deepika Padukone Shares Video of Nick Jonas Belting out Maan Meri Jaan with King in India

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : Jan 31, 2024, 1:29 PM IST

Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka Chopra

Deepika Padukone took to social media to give applaud Nick Jonas for his debut gig in India. The actor shared a video of Nick taking over the stage with rapper King as they belt out Maan Meri Jaan during Lollapalooza India 2024, in Mumbai.

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone was seemingly impressed by Nick Jonas' performance alongside King at Lollapalooza India 2024, singing Maan Meri Jaan. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, known as one of the most adored celebrity couples, naturally received a warm reception, especially Nick, fondly referred to as 'national jiju', as he took the stage for the first time in India with the Jonas Brothers. Videos capturing fans chanting 'jiju jiju' for Nick Jonas quickly spread across social media, reflecting the excitement of the moment. Deepika also joined the chorus of admiration for Nick Jonas, praising his collaboration with King on Maan Meri Jaan.

Deepika Padukone, Nick Jonas, Maan Meri Jaan, Priyanka Chopra
Deepika Padukone Applauds Nick Jonas' Maan Meri Jaan Performance in India

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, Deepika shared a clip of Nick Jonas' electrifying performance at the music festival. The footage captured Nick and singer-rapper King delivering a high-energy rendition of Maan Meri Jaan, enthralling the crowd with their stage presence. Deepika shared a video of Nick and King from the music fest and captioned it with "So cool," tagging Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, and King in her post. It's worth noting that Deepika and Priyanka previously collaborated in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2015 period drama, Bajirao Mastani.

During their debut performance in India, Nick Jonas took a moment to address the audience, acknowledging the significance of the occasion. "Listen up! This is our very first time ever performing in India," he exclaimed, adding a playful remark about their sangeet ceremony in 2018, humorously stating, "The sangeet doesn’t count."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra, touched by the overwhelming response from the crowd chanting 'jiju' during Nick's performance, shared her heartfelt gratitude on social media, captioning the video with "My heart (red heart and teary eyed emojis) Thank you Mumbai.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace and are now proud parents to their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie.

Read More

  1. Crowd Goes Berserk as Nick Jonas Sings Maan Meri Jaan in Mumbai; Tappsee Pannu Cheers for 'Jiju'
  2. Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra 'an incredible partner' as she helps him manage Type 1 diabetes
  3. Priyanka Chopra only has eyes for Nick Jonas in pictures from her 'incredible weekend'

TAGGED:

Deepika PadukoneNick JonasPriyanka ChopraLollapalooza India 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.