Priyanka Chopra's 'Morning' Picture with Daughter Malti in Her Arms Is Too Adorable to Miss

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra never fails to amaze her fans with her life updates. The actor who is quite active on social media recently shared a sneak peek of her mornings. The global icon in the picture can be seen with her daughter Malti Marie.

A while back, the desi girl was observed enjoying a cosy morning with her child in her arms. In the photo that she posted online, the actress wore a matching white pyjama set with purple flowers. She was accompanied by her little daughter Maltie, who looked gorgeous in her green sweatshirt. She was seen resting in her mother's arms, wrapped in a warm, fluffy brown blanket, while her actor-mother kept a protective hand her head.

Sharing the adorable picture on her Instagram Story, PeeCee wrote: "Mornings like this" with a red heart and a dripping cloud emoji. Earlier, the actor dropped a picture of a bowl of maggi and in another Story shared an update of listening to Shreya Ghoshal's music while driving with husband Nick Jonas, the international singing sensation.

Priyanka frequently shares details about her day and career despite being a busy actress and entrepreneur. She always makes time for her husband, American singer Nick Jonas, and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas about whom she keeps posting online. Whether at a public event or on social media, PeeCee and Nick Jonas frequently establish huge couple goals by doing little things together. The couple demonstrated how to keep the romance alive on a gloomy day with a picture of a long drive.

The actress took to Instagram stories to share a photo of herself as her husband's passenger princess while filming a rainy day in Los Angeles. All desis were pleased since they were listening to Indian artist Shreya Ghoshal's melodious ghazal Qaraar. In the following post, the Bajirao Mastani star made everyone drool over the hot Maggi noodles and soup they ate on a cold day. In the caption, she said, "Who else needs Maggi noodles in the rain?"

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra will appear in the upcoming film Heads of State opposite John Cena and Idris Elba. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial, Jee Le alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.