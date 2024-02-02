Priyanka Chopra Sums up January in Family Pictures; Check out Her New Home Amid LA Mansion Issue

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra is living the best time of her life. She is having a gala time with her family and we can see it through her Instagram pictures. If anyone steals her shine, it's her gorgeous daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The actress added some additional cuteness to her Instagram feed today, sharing some photos of her kid along with a picture of her husband American singer Nick Jonas.

The desi girl took to Instagram to share a few photos on Friday. The first video shows Malti inside a pool of play balls. We also hear someone in the background say 'nice throws'. The second click appears to be from little Malit's activity centre, where she is engaged in some form of play. Then there is a photo of the actor from an adventurous trip.

Followed by a photo of Nick Jonas at his show in Mumbai. The next two photos show Malti enjoying her solitude. She is wearing a grey pant over a white top and sitting on the ground in one of the pictures.

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of her new home.

Moreover, taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her current residence. While neither Priyanka nor Nick appeared in the video, her story confirms she was enjoying a rainy day by the window side. According to a recent report, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had to leave their Los Angeles house owing to a variety of concerns. The couple's lavish property, purchased for $20 million in September 2019, includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theatre, an entertainment lounge, and a spa with a steam shower, among other amenities.

On the work front, Chopra was recently seen in Love Again and the online series Citadel. The actress was set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview, the filmmaker disclosed that the movie has been delayed due to schedule issues.