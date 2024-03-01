Parents-to-Be Ranveer- Deepika Arrive in Jamnagar for Anant, Radhika's Pre-Wedding Celebrations

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, Bollywood's A-list couple, were seen for the first time since revealing they are expecting their first child. The stars were photographed at the Mumbai airport, dressed in white and holding each other's hands. The soon-to-be parents arrived in Jamnagar on Thursday to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding celebrations.

Ranveer and Deepika were spotted leaving the Mumbai airport just hours after announcing their pregnancy on Instagram. The actor couple revealed Thursday that they are expecting their first child in September via an Instagram post. The duo exuded major couple goals as they were photographed twinning in white attire.

Deepika wore a classy white top and matching palazzos, with a white cardigan over her. She grinned for the camera while wearing a brown sling bag and dark sunglasses. Ranveer was seen gently holding her hand and dressed in all-white, including a T-shirt, trousers, shoes and a cap. He completed his look with dark shades and a silver locket. The photographers greeted the newlyweds with a bouquet of flowers. They gladly accepted the present of appreciation with a smile.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the couple revealed that the baby is due in September. "September 2024," read the photo, which featured baby shoes and apparel. Their post was met with congratulatory messages from fans and celebs alike. This comes after speculations of her being pregnant circulated online post her BAFTA appearance.

For the unversed, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, is slated to marry Radhika Merchant, the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year. Guests have started to arrive in Jamnagar to celebrate Anant and Radhika's wedding. Earlier in the day, pop sensation Rihanna, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and American singer-songwriter J Brown arrived in Jamnagar for the three-day pre-wedding festivities.

Coming back to the power couple, Deepika and Ranveer, both 38, got married at an intimate ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018. On the work front, the duo will next be seen together in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn. Aside from that, Ranveer will appear in Don 3, and Deepika in Kalki 2898 AD.