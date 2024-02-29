Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Expecting First Child in September

Hyderabad: Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the latest addition to the list of couples to embrace parenthood in 2024. The dynamic duo announced the pregnancy via a social media post. Deepika and Ranveer got married in 2018.

Deepika and Ranveer, who married in 2018 after six years of dating, are expecting their first child. On Thursday, the two announced the news of their pregnancy on Instagram. They said their baby would arrive in September 2024.

The announcement post included pictures of baby's clothes, shoes, and toys. The post listed Deepika's delivery date as "September 2024." Fans and industry members swarmed in the comment section as soon as they made the news public.

A source recently told a newswire that Deepika is in her second trimester and would shortly make the official announcement. The couple has now finally confirmed the news. Speculation began when she supposedly attempted to cover her belly on the 77th BAFTA red carpet in London. She attended the awards ceremony in a gorgeous shimmering saree and Sabyasachi Mukherjee handcrafted jewellery.

In January 2024, Deepika revealed her excitement about parenthood to an international portal saying, "Ranveer and I adore children. We look forward to the day when we can start our own family." She also discussed her childhood, underlining the need to be grounded in the face of celebrity and wealth.

"In this industry, it's easy to become consumed with celebrity status and money. But nobody treats me like a celebrity at home. First and foremost, I am a daughter and sister. I do not want that to chnage. My family keeps me grounded, and Ranveer and I want to instill the same values in our children," she said.

On the professional front, Deepika recently appeared in the aerial action thriller flick Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan. She will next appear in the sci-fi action thriller Kalki 2898 AD with south star Prabhas. The film, directed by Nag Ashwin and starring Amitabh Bachchan, will open in theatres on May 9, 2024.

On the other hand, Ranveer will reprise his role as Simba in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Singham Again, which also stars Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He then has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film, Don 3. The film will be released in 2025.