WATCH: Rihanna, Shah Rukh Arrive in Jamnagar for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Event

Hyderabad: Renowned pop star Rihanna and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan have landed in Gujarat's Jamnagar to partake in the pre-wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The grand three-day event is set to kick off on March 1, ensuring a dazzling display of celebrities. Videos showcasing their arrival at the location have now emerged on the internet.

Among the lineup of distinguished performers, Rihanna is expected to deliver a stunning performance at the event. Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh are also included in the impressive list of musicians, who will captivate the audience with their musical performances during the grand occasion.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rihanna can be seen arriving at the location in Jamnagar. The video shows the singer making her way from the airport in a golf cart to the venue. Rihanna was clad in a black top paired with dark pants. She carried a bag and flaunted her long blonde curls too.

Another video shows Shah Rukh Khan, accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, arriving at the venue for the event. SRK can be seen sporting a classic black shirt, while Gauri radiated grace in a chic blue getup. Suhana is seen in a black co-ord set, complemented with a lavish handbag. Aryan, on the other hand, donned a trendy black-printed T-shirt.

Previous reports had confirmed that pop sensation Rihanna would entertain guests at the pre-wedding celebration on March 2. Besides the musical performances, attendees can anticipate a remarkable act by renowned magician David Blaine. Prominent figures from India's business, sports, and entertainment sectors are expected to grace the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

One can anticipate intricate decorations, music, dance performances, and delectable cuisine, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and grandeur. The celebrations will offer guests insights into the decades-long nature conservation efforts undertaken in Jamnagar.