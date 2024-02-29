They Are My Strength...Anant Ambani about His Siblings Akash and Isha

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani revealed about Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani that there is an indescribable connection between three of them. Anant said that they always give him invaluable suggestions and guide him forward. During the pre-wedding ceremony, speaking to the media, he revealed his bonding with his siblings.

"There will be no competition between the three of us. Akash and Isha are my guides. I want to follow their advice for the rest of my life. I am like a Hanuman to them as I consider my brother Akash as Ram and sister Isha is like a mother to me. Our relationship is like a Fevikwik," he said in a lighter vein.

Also talking about his father Mukesh Ambani, he said, "He is like a friend to me. Never be harsh. We have a lot of respect for him. I can build all this because of the encouragement given by my father." He said that being born in the Ambani family did not put any pressure on him. I will do what my heart tells me. Finally, what God has decided will happen. I'm just following in my father's footsteps. That's what makes me grow."

It may be recalled that Mukesh's family organised an 'Annaseva' programme on Wednesday night to mark the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Merchant. Ambani and Merchant's families participated in it.

Mukesh-Nita Ambani's three children Isha, Akash and Anant have been leading Reliance's key businesses, including retail, digital services and new energy. Also serves on the board of directors of affiliated companies.

