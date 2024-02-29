Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Event: Ranbir-Alia Papped at Airport; Salman, Rihanna Arrive in Jamnagar

Hyderabad: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are gearing up for their pre-wedding celebrations, commencing on March 1 and concluding on March 3. A plethora of celebrities flew to the city to partake in the festivities, including Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha. Furthermore, superstar Salman Khan and singer Rihanna were spotted arriving at the grand event.

Ranbir and Alia, who are among the distinguished invitees for the celebrations along with numerous other stars, were spotted at the airport donned in their casual attire. Ranbir greeted and posed for the paparazzi before jetting off, while Alia was seen carrying Raha in her arms. Neetu Kapoor was also captured at the airport with the couple.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Salman could be seen arriving at the Jamnagar airport late on Wednesday night, sporting a casual airport ensemble. Salman donned an olive green denim shirt, which he paired with jeans, and graciously waved at the shutterbugs stationed outside the airport.

Popstar Rihanna has also made her way to Jamnagar to attend the lavish pre-wedding festival of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to reports, she will be performing at the occasion along with magician David Blaine, and singers Arijit Singh, Ajay-Atul, and Diljit Dosanjh among others. More intriguing than her arrival was the attention captured by Rihanna's luggage. She arrived in Jamnagar with an enormous quantity of luggage, including large cartons and boxes being transported to the venue, a video of which has circulated on the internet.

The pre-wedding celebrations, scheduled from March 1 to 3, will feature the vibrant elements of traditional Indian familial festivities, incorporating music, dance, carnival amusements, visual artistry, and a surprise performance. The Ambani family has curated themed evenings with specified dress codes, enabling guests to fully engage in the festivities in an authentic Indian style.