Rihanna's Team Arrives in Jamnagar Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Event - Watch

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set for their pre-wedding festivities set to kick off on March 1 and end on March 3. During a span of three days, five events are scheduled to take place, with singer Rihanna anticipated to perform in one. Rihanna's team has already arrived in Gujarat's Jamnagar for the occasion.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, Rihanna's team can be seen leaving the Jamnagar airport. Among the group, a person who appears to be a nanny can be seen with a baby stroller and engaging with the people around her. In addition to Rihanna, Indian celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Agastya Nanda, Manushi Chhillar, and others are expected to touch down in Jamnagar on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied by his nephew Agastya Nanda, was spotted at Kalina airport en route to Gujarat. Adorned in a pink jacket coupled with jeans, Abhishek looked dapper in the ensemble. Agastya, on the other hand, was seen sporting a beige jacket, paired with jeans, and a black cap. Manushi, clad in an all-black ensemble, was also spotted at the airport.

Each night of the pre-wedding celebrations will feature a distinct theme. The theme of the first night is 'An Evening in Everland', with guests urged to don elegant cocktail attire. For the next day, the theme is 'A Walk on the Wildside', featuring a 'jungle fever' dress code and set amidst the Ambanis' animal rescue centre in the city. The festivity will then proceed to 'Mela Rouge', showcasing a variety of traditional South Asian activities where attendees will be clad in their preferred attires.

On the final day, there will be two events - 'Tusker Trails' and 'Hashtakshar'. The first will be held outdoors, allowing guests to bask in Jamnagar's natural beauty, while the last will require attendees to don 'heritage Indian attires'.