Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Fete: 2,500 Types of Dishes to Be Served

Everything is interesting when it comes to celebrity weddings. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony is getting special day by day.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony. Around 2,500 delicious dishes will be served to the guests during these three-day celebrations.

Hyderabad: Everything is interesting when it comes to celebrity weddings. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding ceremony is getting special day by day. Over 2,500 dishes will be served to the guests in three-day celebrations. It seems that the dinner will be served to the guests without repeating the dish that has been served once.

Everything is getting ready for the pre-wedding celebrations of Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani and prominent businessman Viren Merchant's daughter Radhika Merchant. While their wedding will take place in July, pre-wedding ceremonies will be held for three days from March 1 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. About 1,000 celebrities from various fields will be present from all over the world.

It seems that a special menu has been prepared to serve the guests for these three days. For this, there are reports in the media that 21 chefs have been called from Indore in Madhya Pradesh. The invitees will be given a taste of Indian cuisine as well as traditional Japanese, Mexican, Thai and Parsi dishes. A total of 2,500 dishes will be served to the guests.

In all, 75 varieties of dishes will be served for breakfast, 225 for lunch and 275 for dinner. Midnight snacks will also be arranged. From 12 midnight to 4 am, 85 dishes will be served to the guests, according to the news. Indore dishes like Kachori, Poha, Jalebi, Bhutte Ka Keys and Khopra Pattis will be made specially.

