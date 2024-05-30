ETV Bharat / entertainment

Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Antics on Set in New Mr & Mrs Mahi BTS Video

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 30, 2024, 6:54 PM IST

Ahead of Mr & Mrs Mahi's release, Janhvi Kapoor shares a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film. Also starring Rajkummar Rao, the Sharan Sharma directorial is slated to hit the silver screens on May 31.

Mr & Mrs Mahi BTS Video (Photo: Instagram/Janhvi Kapoor)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her highly anticipated film Mr & Mrs Mahi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. With just a day to go before the film's release on May 31, Janhvi took to her social media handle to share a behind-the-scenes video that showcases her fun and quirky side.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 27-year-old actor dropped the BTS video with a caption that read, "I was clearly losing my mind on set on most days…. #MrandMrsMahi out tomorrow. book your tickets now!!

The video itself is a delightful montage of Janhvi's antics on set, where she is seen dressed as her character Mahima. At first, she appears to be in a grumpy mood, gesturing to the cameraman to stop filming. However, her expression quickly changes, and she's seen asking if she can share a "secret" with the crew.

The video also captures Janhvi's playful banter with the cameraman, as she asks him about the close-up shots he's taking and what he's capturing on camera. In a sweet moment, she reveals that she's written a poem but doesn't want it to be recorded.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr & Mrs Mahi tells the story of a couple united by their passion for cricket. The movie follows the journey of Mr Mahi, a trained cricketer who's forced to give up his dreams due to family pressure and continuous failures. However, when he discovers his wife's talent for the sport, he decides to coach her and help her represent the national team.

With its unique blend of romance, drama, and sports, Mr & Mrs Mahi is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on May 31. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. As the release date approaches, Janhvi's behind-the-scenes video has only added to the excitement and anticipation surrounding the film.

