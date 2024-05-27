Janhvi Kapoor Visits Mom Sridevi's 'Most Favourite' Place in Chennai

Hyderabad: Janhvi Kapoor attended the Indian Premier League (IPL) final between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. with her Mr and Mrs Mahi co-star Rajkummar Rao. Amidst her busy schedule promoting Mr and Mrs Mahi, she took a break to visit a temple cherished by her late mother, the superstar Sridevi.

Sharing glimpses of her visit to Muppathanam temple on Instagram, Janhvi looked stunning in a floral lehenga, posing with her aunt Maheshwari Ayyappan. She wrote, "Visited Muppathanam temple for the first time ❤️ mummas most favourite place to visit in Chennai 💕."

The loss of her mother, Sridevi, in 2018 left an irreplaceable void in Janhvi and her sister Khushi's lives. Since then, Janhvi has seemingly made it a priority to honour her mother's memory on every significant occasion. Discussing Mr & Mrs Mahi promotions, Janhvi shared how her mother's sudden demise influenced her to embrace religious customs. Initially skeptical of superstitions like avoiding certain activities on specific dates or not wearing black on Fridays, Janhvi found herself adopting these beliefs more after her mother's passing.

The actor also recalled her mother's devotion to Lord Balaji of Sri Venkateswara Swami Temple in Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. Sridevi used to chant his name frequently and visited the temple annually on her birthday. Following her mother's tradition, Janhvi now visits the temple every year on her birthday, finding solace and emotional connection.

As Janhvi prepares for the release of Mr and Mrs Mahi on May 31, she also has Jr NTR starrer Devara: Part 1 in production and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari co-starring Varun Dhawan in her upcoming lineup, backed by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan.