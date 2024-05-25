Janhvi Kapoor Aims to Channel Late Mother Sridevi's Spirit in Mr and Mrs Mahi - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is currently engrossed in promoting her upcoming film Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside co-star Rajkummar Rao. In a recent interview with a news agency, the 27-year-old actor opened up about how she feels when she receives compliments for her portrayal of strong, lively characters, reminiscent of her late mother, Sridevi.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor (Video Source: ANI)

When asked how she feels when people draw parallels between her performances and those of her mother, Janhvi responded, "Bahut achcha lagta hai. Actually mera ye maanna hai ki jitne bhi kirdaar maine aaj tak nibhaye hai, unme se shayad mujhe wo 'chulbula' character mujhe abhi tak nahi mila hai. (It feels great. Honestly, I believe that among all the characters I've played so far, I haven't yet had the opportunity to portray a 'chulbula' character like my mother.)"

The actor continued, "Saare charaters kaafi bholi, sehmi si characters rahe hai. Lekin Mr & Mrs Mahi mein I think shuruwat se decide kiya tha ki Mahima ka kirdaar jo hai wo bahut hasmukh character hai, strong hai aur jisse bhi baat karti hai, jiski bhi zindagi mein wo jaati hai, wo khushi laati hai. Toh I hope ye film dekhne ke baad aapko aisa hi lage. (Most of my previous roles have been innocent. However, in Mr and Mrs Mahi, it was decided from the beginning that Mahima's character would be strong, cheerful, and determined. She's someone who brings positivity and energy to every conversation and situation she's in. I hope that after watching the film, you'll feel the same way.)"

Mr and Mrs Mahi tells the story of a married couple, Mahi and Mahima, who share a passion for cricket. When Mahi's dreams of becoming a cricketer are crushed, he finds solace in his wife's love for the game. The film's first song, Dekhha Tenu, was recently released, offering a glimpse into the "imperfectly perfect partnership" between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's characters.

Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming projects are just as exciting, with roles in Karan Johar's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan. Moreover, she's set to star alongside Jr NTR in Devara Part 1.