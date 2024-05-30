MP Woman Falls In Love With Dubai-Based Youth On Instagram, Elopes; Family Lodges Complaint

Pratapgarh: Family members of a married woman in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district have lodged a police complaint against a Dubai-based youth, with whom their daughter allegedly eloped after falling in love on Instagram. The youth is also married.

Based on the complaint, police searched the youth's ancestral house in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh but could not find the couple. Police said investigations are underway.

It has been learnt that the woman came in contact with the youth, who was from a different community, on social media and became good friends. Gradually their friendship turned into love which propelled the youth to come to India.

The incident took place at a village in Dilippur police station area of ​​the district. It has been learnt said that their affair was going on for two years. The youth had also sent money from Dubai to the woman's account.

According to the complaint, the youth came from Dubai on May 19 and after two days, he reached the woman's house. After which, the two eloped. The woman's family complained to police following which, searches were held for her.

On Sunday, a team of Madhya Pradesh Police reached the youth's house in Pratapgarh along with local police but neither he nor the woman were found at home.

When police put the youth's mobile on surveillance, he was found talking to many people. Now, the people with whom the youth communicated, are being interrogated.

Dilippur SHO Radheshyam said a team from local police and Madhya Pradesh Police went to the youth's house, but could not find anyone. The matter is being investigated, he said.

