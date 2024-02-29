Watch: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Serve Food Ahead of Lavish Wedding in Jamnagar

Hyderabad: Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani is soon to get married to Radhika Merchant, the younger daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant. The major pre-wedding festivities will take place from March 1 to March 3 in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Several updates and videos from the lavish event have already won over the internet.

The pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani, who is due to marry industrialist Viren Merchant's daughter, Radhika Merchant, began with 'anna seva'. Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, and other members of the Ambani family, including Radhika Merchant, served traditional Gujarati food to the residents of Jogwad hamlet near Reliance Township in Jamnagar. Radhika's maternal grandmother and parents, Viren and Shaila Merchant, also participated in the 'anna seva'. Food will be distributed to around 51,000 local residents over the following several days.

The Ambani family organised 'anna seva' to seek the blessings of the local community for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations. Following the meal, guests were introduced to traditional folk music. The famous Gujarati singer Kirtidan Gadhvi stole the show with his singing.

Sharing meals is an old Ambani family tradition. The Ambani family has traditionally served food on auspicious family occasions. When the country was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, the Reliance Foundation, led by Anant Ambani's mother, Nita Ambani, implemented a large food distribution project. Continuing the family tradition, Anant Ambani has begun his pre-wedding functions with anna seva.

The pre-wedding festivities are likely to be traditional and lavish. Guests will be able to enjoy the splendour of Indian culture during the pre-wedding festivities. Guests will also get traditional scarves crafted by women craftsmen from Kachchh and Lalpur in Gujarat.