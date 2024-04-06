Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan REVEAL How Dhanush Brought Them Together

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Apr 6, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan REVEAL How Dhanush Brought Them Together

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan spill the beans on how Dhanush played cupid in bringing them together. The duo also talks about how they knew ' this was it' in just being three months of knowing each other.

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the much loved actor-director couple, shared their love story in a recent interview. Their journey began while working on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Vignesh explained that Dhanush, who was part of the project, played a pivotal role in bringing them together.

He said, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it." He also revealed that it was Nayanthara's involvement that convinced Vijay Sethupathi, who was earlier not keen to join the project. "He (Vijay) was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year."

Nayanthara mentioned that initially, they were taking things slowly to see if a deeper relationship could grow outside of work. She described the process as organic, saying, "It was very organic... we just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it."

Their relationship evolved, and they got engaged in 2021, followed by a wedding in June 2022 at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, attended by many celebrities. In October 2022, they welcomed twin sons through surrogacy, adding to their joyous journey.

Recently, there were rumors of trouble in paradise, but an insider clarified to a webloid in March 2024 that these were untrue. They confirmed, "Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong... some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list."

On the professional front, Vignesh Shivan is preparing to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Love Insurance Corporation, with fans eagerly awaiting the first single or teaser. Nayanthara, on the other hand, has upcoming films Test and Mannangatti In 1960, after her controversial release Annapoorin.

Read More

  1. Nothing, Just Nayanthara Enjoying Midnight Ice Cream in Kerala, Video Goes Viral
  2. Nayanthara Holds Hubby Vignesh Shivan Close in Picture from Latter's 'Favourite Place'
  3. 'Love on My Baby's Face Is...': Vignesh's Loving Post for Nayanthara Puts 'Unfollowing' Saga to Rest

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Home-Cooked Veg Thali Price Rose By 7% And Non-Veg-Thali Declined By 7% Y-O-Y In March

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.