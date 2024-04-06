Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan REVEAL How Dhanush Brought Them Together

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, the much loved actor-director couple, shared their love story in a recent interview. Their journey began while working on the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015. Vignesh explained that Dhanush, who was part of the project, played a pivotal role in bringing them together.

He said, "Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it." He also revealed that it was Nayanthara's involvement that convinced Vijay Sethupathi, who was earlier not keen to join the project. "He (Vijay) was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year."

Nayanthara mentioned that initially, they were taking things slowly to see if a deeper relationship could grow outside of work. She described the process as organic, saying, "It was very organic... we just went with the flow. After three months, we both knew that this was it."

Their relationship evolved, and they got engaged in 2021, followed by a wedding in June 2022 at Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, attended by many celebrities. In October 2022, they welcomed twin sons through surrogacy, adding to their joyous journey.

Recently, there were rumors of trouble in paradise, but an insider clarified to a webloid in March 2024 that these were untrue. They confirmed, "Contrary to the reports, the couple is not going through a tough time. Instead, they are going strong... some believe that there was a technical glitch due to which he was removed from her follower list."

On the professional front, Vignesh Shivan is preparing to resume shooting for his upcoming film, Love Insurance Corporation, with fans eagerly awaiting the first single or teaser. Nayanthara, on the other hand, has upcoming films Test and Mannangatti In 1960, after her controversial release Annapoorin.