Nayanthara Holds Hubby Vignesh Shivan Close in Picture from Latter's 'Favourite Place'

Hyderabad: Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are among the most renowned couples in the movie business right now. Their fans love their chemistry and the respect they have for each other. The couple's love for one another is evident in the frequent posts and insights they share online.

On Tuesday night, Nayanthara posted a loved up picture of herself and her partner director Vignesh Dhivan on Instagram. The actor shared a picture of them together along with two evil eye and red heart emojis as the caption. In the picture, Nayanthara can be seen cuddling Vignesh as they enjoy some quiet time together on their lawn. Resharing the Nayanthara's post on his Instagram stories, Vignesh wrote, "My fav place."

Vignesh Shivan reshares Nayanthara's post

For the unversed, Vignesh just got back home after shooting for twenty days. On his return, Nayanthara posted a picture of her twins giving Vignesh a hug. Nayanthara disclosed in the caption of her photo that Vignesh's work commitment had kept him away from home for the past few days. "Can’t explain how we three felt when we saw you after a long 20 days of schedule! We really missed you! I Love you my everything," she wrote.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged vows on June 9, 2022 in an intimate wedding in Mahabalipuram. Ajith Kumar, Vijay Sethupathi, Rajinikanth, and Shah Rukh Khan were among the celebrities who attended their wedding. The couple had twin sons through surrogacy in October 2022.

On the professional front, the Jawan actor is getting ready for her next S Sashikanth-directed sports drama, Test. In addition to her, the film's ensemble cast includes R. Madhavan, Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and other actors. The film is reportedly in post-production stage. Apart from that, Nayanthara and Yogi Babu will collaborate again for the satirical film Mannangatti Since 1960.