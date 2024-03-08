Nayanthara's Latest Post with Her 'Boys' Hubby Vignesh and Twins Puts Divorce Rumours to Rest

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 44 minutes ago

Nayanthara's Latest Post with Her 'Boys' Hubby Vignesh and Twins Puts Divorce Rumours to Rest

Refuting divorce rumours, Nayanthara shares a picture with hubby Vignesh Shivan and their twins Ulag and Uyir. Rumours surfaced after reports of Nayanthara unfollowing Vignesh on Instagram came to light.

Hyderabad: Lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the South. Recently, reports surfaced that Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram, implying that their marriage was in trouble. The actress has now uploaded a photo of herself with Vignesh and their two children, Ulag and Uyir, on Instagram, dismissing any divorce rumours.

Nayanthara's Latest Post with Her 'Boys' Hubby Vignesh and Twins Puts Divorce Rumours to Rest
Nayanthara's Latest Post with Her 'Boys' Hubby Vignesh and Twins Puts Divorce Rumours to Rest

Nayanthara appears to be smiling in the photo, grinning broadly with one of the twins close to in her arms. Similarly, Vignesh is seen holding their other son in his hands. The duo can be seen wearing matching black clothes. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she captioned the shot, '@wikkiofficial travelling with my boys after so long,' with heart emojis.

Nayanthara shares cryptic post
Nayanthara shares cryptic post

Earlier in the day, Nayanthara posted an Instagram story saying, 'umm...I'm lost.' This sparked an internet frenzy, with Nayanthara and Vignesh fans expressing concern for the couple on social media. However, her new Instagram story, in which she is seen travelling with Vignesh and their children in an aeroplane, offers comfort to their admirers.

Previously, she shared a post that read" 'She's going to forever say, "I got this," even with tears in her eyes,' prompting people to wonder about her Vignesh's equation with reports of her unfollowing her husband on Instagram adding to speculations. Some speculated that the cryptic messages were part of the actress's new project or were simply conjecture.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They got married in a small ceremony at Mahabalipuram, just outside of Chennai. Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their wedding. The couple had twin sons through surrogacy in October 2022. On the work front, Nayanthara last appeared alongside Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Read More

  1. 'Love on My Baby's Face Is...': Vignesh's Loving Post for Nayanthara Puts 'Unfollowing' Saga to Rest
  2. Nayanthara Unfollows Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, Shares Cryptic Post: 'With Tears in Her Eyes...'
  3. Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: SRK, Nayanthara Bag Top Honours; Check out Winners List

TAGGED:

Nayanthara and Vignesh ShivanNayanthara divorce rumours

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Bus on Roof Called 'Shan-E-PEPSU': Retired Employee's Unique Way to Thank Punjab Roadways

From Mughal to British Era: Meet Rajendra Aggarwal, A Numismatist Whose Love for Coins is Abundant

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.