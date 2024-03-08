Hyderabad: Lady superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adored couples in the South. Recently, reports surfaced that Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh on Instagram, implying that their marriage was in trouble. The actress has now uploaded a photo of herself with Vignesh and their two children, Ulag and Uyir, on Instagram, dismissing any divorce rumours.

Nayanthara's Latest Post with Her 'Boys' Hubby Vignesh and Twins Puts Divorce Rumours to Rest

Nayanthara appears to be smiling in the photo, grinning broadly with one of the twins close to in her arms. Similarly, Vignesh is seen holding their other son in his hands. The duo can be seen wearing matching black clothes. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, she captioned the shot, '@wikkiofficial travelling with my boys after so long,' with heart emojis.

Nayanthara shares cryptic post

Earlier in the day, Nayanthara posted an Instagram story saying, 'umm...I'm lost.' This sparked an internet frenzy, with Nayanthara and Vignesh fans expressing concern for the couple on social media. However, her new Instagram story, in which she is seen travelling with Vignesh and their children in an aeroplane, offers comfort to their admirers.

Previously, she shared a post that read" 'She's going to forever say, "I got this," even with tears in her eyes,' prompting people to wonder about her Vignesh's equation with reports of her unfollowing her husband on Instagram adding to speculations. Some speculated that the cryptic messages were part of the actress's new project or were simply conjecture.

Nayanthara and Vignesh tied the knot on June 9, 2022. They got married in a small ceremony at Mahabalipuram, just outside of Chennai. Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajith Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi, attended their wedding. The couple had twin sons through surrogacy in October 2022. On the work front, Nayanthara last appeared alongside Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.