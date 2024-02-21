Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: SRK, Nayanthara Bag Top Honours; Check out Complete Winners List

Mumbai: The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai on Tuesday night, with who's who of Hindi film and television industry in attendance like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

The winners of the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 were announced, with Shah Rukh Khan winning Best Actor for Jawan and Nayanthara winning Best Actress for the same film. Anirudh Ravichander received the Best Music award for Jawan, while Sandeep Reddy Vanga was honored as the Best Director for Animal.

Vicky Kaushal won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his role in Sam Bahadur. Other winners included Rani Mukerji for Best Actress (Critics) and Bobby Deol for Best Actor in a Negative Role for Animal.

The event also recognised contributions from the television and web series industry, with awards given to performers and series like Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Scoop. Additionally, Moushumi Chatterjee and KJ Yesudas were honored for their outstanding contributions to the film and music industries, respectively.

Check out the full list of winners here:

Best Actor: Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan)

Best Actress: Nayanthara (Jawan)

Best Actress (Critics): Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway)

Best Director: Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Animal)

Best Actor (Critics)- Vicky Kaushal (Sam Bahadur)

Best Music Director: Anirudh Ravichander (Jawan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Varun Jain, (Tere Vaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke)

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Bobby Deol (Animal)

Best Actress in a Television Series: Rupali Ganguly (Anupamaa)

Best Actor in a Television Series: Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Television Series of the Year: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Best Actress in a Web Series: Karishma Tanna (Scoop)

Outstanding Contribution to the Film Industry: Moushumi Chatterjee

Outstanding Contribution to the Music Industry: KJ Yesudas

During the event, Shah Rukh Khan warmly greeted Rani Mukerji, while fans noticed what seemed to be Kareena Kapoor ignoring Shahid Kapoor.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, was a massive success at the box office, crossing Rs 1000 crore worldwide. The film, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and others, was released in September the previous year.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, was another blockbuster in 2023, although it faced criticism for its portrayal of misogyny. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, the film earned over ₹800 crore, focusing on a father-son relationship and revenge plot.