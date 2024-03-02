Nayanthara Unfollows Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, Shares Cryptic Post: 'With Tears in Her Eyes...'

There has been buzz on social media as Nayanthara reportedly unfollowed her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on Instagram. Although Vignesh follows her, Nayanthara's account does not reciprocate the gesture.

Hyderabad: Jawan star Nayanthara is highly regarded for her versatile performances in southern cinema and commands immense love and admiration from fans. Her versatility on screen is unparalleled, earning her the status of a lady superstar. Recently, there's been buzz surrounding her social media activity, particularly on Instagram.

Reports surfaced on Reddit suggesting that Nayanthara has unfollowed her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, on Instagram. This led fans to speculate about the state of their relationship, rushing to check Nayanthara's profile for confirmation. While it's confirmed that Vignesh follows her, the reverse isn't true.

Adding to the intrigue, Nayanthara posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story. It read, "She’s gonna forever say ‘I got this’ even with tears in her eyes." This enigmatic post left fans pondering over the dynamics between the couple. Despite the online speculation, Nayanthara's Instagram profile still features pictures of her and Vignesh. Just last week, she shared a cozy black and white snapshot of them together, accompanied by Prateek Kuhad’s song Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

Earlier on Valentine’s Day, Nayanthara expressed her love for Vignesh with a heartfelt post, celebrating their decade-long bond. Their wedding last year was a private affair in Mahabalipuram, attended by industry luminaries like Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan.

Nayanthara's recent foray into Bollywood with Jawan has been met with acclaim, earning over Rs 1000 crore globally. Last month, Nayanthara also bagged the Best Actress award for her performance in Jawan at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024.

