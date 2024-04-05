Nothing, Just Nayanthara Enjoying Midnight Ice Cream in Kerala, Video Goes Viral

Hyderabad: Superstar Nayanthara has been making waves on Instagram since her debut a few months back. She and her filmmaker husband, Vignesh Shivan, have been sharing delightful glimpses of their life on social media. Currently, Nayanthara is enjoying some family time in her hometown in Kerala. Recently, she celebrated her father's birthday there with Vignesh Shivan and shared pictures on Instagram. Now, in a video shared by Vignesh, she's out for a nighttime adventure with friends, spotted savoring ice cream on the streets of Kerala.

To avoid attracting too much attention, Nayanthara seemingly opted for a midnight outing and unfortunately left her husband behind this time. She's been exploring her favorite spots in her hometown under the cover of night and seems to be having a blast. In the viral video, Nayanthara's friends playfully pose as her fans, pretending to be awestruck by her billboard at a popular jewelry store. Vignesh Shivan, the cameraman, captures Nayanthara enjoying her ice cream beside them. The fun continues as her friends stay in character and act surprised.

Earlier, Nayanthara shared adorable pictures of her twin sons, Uyir and Ulag, comparing them to childhood photos of herself and Vignesh Shivan. Fans were amazed by the uncanny resemblance between the kids and their parents, making the photos a hit.

After celebrating spending some quality time with family in Kerala, Vignesh Shivan has returned to Chennai and is gearing up to resume shooting for his upcoming movie, Love Insurance Corporation. Fans eagerly anticipate the release of the film's first single or teaser, expected to drop on Tamil New Year.

As for Nayanthara, she'll soon be seen in the films Test and Mannangatti In 1960, after her controversial release Annapoorin.