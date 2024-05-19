Horoscope: Mood Swings Of Cancerians To Be In Control | Read Astrological Predictions For May 19

Astrological predictions for May 19, 2024

Aries (March 21-April 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 6th house. A plain Jane day. Work goes on as usual, and there is progress. But, it's an ordinary day. Hum, whistle, doodle, and sip your green tea. While daydreaming, start planning your dream home. After all, that's where the first plan takes shape. Your love life may not be good today. You may be less emotional and more pragmatic so your beloved may find it very strange and different. This behaviour is going to impact the equation between both of you today.

Taurus (April 21-May 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 5th house. In all probability, you will discuss certain sacred issues with your beloved today. You will be able to handle your routine pretty well today. Creative energy will be at its peak so you will find yourself in a good mood. You will be willing to do some planning. If you have not yet invested in the stock market, this is the right day to do so. As fortune is in your favour, you will succeed today.

Gemini (May 22-June 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 4th house. You may end up earning a large amount of money, mostly through some private venture. The day will be a greatly profitable one for cashiers, money lenders and those in retail business. Keep working hard to achieve success. It's going to be good from a love relationship point of view as well. You will spend more time with your beloved. This togetherness could give you more happiness. If you aren’t married yet, you would want to get married or engaged asap.

Cancer (June 22-July 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 3rd house. Today, you will shift your entire focus on the problems plaguing your personal life. Your ability to nip a problem in the bud has helped you to have a good personal life so far. And today, you will have to use your skills to mend the strain in your relationship with your loved ones. Your love life is likely to suffer today. Your mood swings will be in control, which is a good thing.

Leo (July 23-August 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 2nd house. You will need to work hard to achieve your goals today. Those who are serious about their work will be easily able to tide over the day. You need to be cautious of your temper today. Not only at work, but even in personal relationships, you need to be on guard. As for money matters, others are likely to contribute to your finances. Family’s financial strength is going to increase.

Virgo (August 24-September 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 1st house. The time today is ripe to venture into a new business. Projects that have been put-off will finally be completed. Looking into the week ahead, you are most likely to give yourself an energy zap. Parties will be all fun and entertainment. Your kids will bring home joy and pride and this will brighten the mood even more. You may wish to establish a balanced schedule between your work routine and your personal life.

Libra (September 23-October 23): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 12th house. Today may not be the best day to undertake any government dealings. Call it red-tapism, or bureaucratic procrastination, but it is highly unlikely that such tasks shall be fruitful today. This may test your patience, and in doing so, bring out your competency and efficiency to the fore, especially if you happen to be a public servant. Your analytical skills will come to play and will help you sort out problems today.

Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 11th house. At work, you would want to change the perspective with which people see you. Your colleagues recognise you as the emerging alpha-lion. Ideas and opinions will impress your bosses. But keep a level head and learn where to stop, even when winning. You should be more flexible with your partner or beloved today. By virtue of your good mood and health, you will be able to complete your routine tasks and that too at a super speed.

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 10th house. You need extra goodness in your behaviour today in order to manage your love life so that your partner stays happy. You are advised to try and be as nice as possible in order to avoid heartburns today. You are likely to be more action oriented in your work. This will definitely help on the financial front. Today’s hard work will fetch rich rewards in the future. Make the most of this auspicious day!

Capricorn (December 22-January 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 9th house. Now is the perfect time to showcase your talents and skills. You are all geared up to hit your target and do everything that is needed to be done. Your efforts will not go in vain as they will bear fruits for sure. If you are in business, you will be able to take practical decisions, which will positively influence your finances too. On the whole, this is going to be a progressive day for financial matters.

Aquarius (January 21-February 18): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 8th house. Today, you work hard and party harder! The morning sees you sweating it out at work, as you do your best to implement your plans. In the evening, you will don your best attire and get ready to have a gala time with your beloved. Always remember, you receive as much as you give. While you are likely to fulfill several social and official obligations today, you should be careful of colleagues who are jealous of your efficiency.

Pisces (February 19-March 20): Today, the Moon is in Virgo. In your Sign, the Moon will be in the 7th house. You will see a lot of happiness on the love front. Today you will be spending a fortune on your beloved and family members. You are anyway prone to extravagance, and today you will be able to spend good money on people you hold in esteem. Emotions might seem very important today. Since you may be emotional today, do not feel hurt if someone tries to point out your mistakes.