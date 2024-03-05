'Love on My Baby's Face Is...': Vignesh's Loving Post for Nayanthara Puts 'Unfollowing' Saga to Rest

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara recently hogged headlines after buzz on Reddit around their relationship dynamics. While the couple did not address the speculations, Vignesh's latest social media post hints that all is well in his and Nayanthara's paradise.

Hyderabad: Nayanthara recently caught attention when rumorus surfaced about her no longer following her husband, Vignesh Shivan, on social media. Despite the buzz surrounding their personal lives, the couple chose not to address the speculation, appearing unaffected by the questions about their relationship. Vignesh's recent social media post seems to reassure fans that everything is fine between him and Nayanthara.

Taking to social media, Vignesh shared a throwback video featuring him and Nayanthara enjoying flute music. In a collab post with flutist Navin, Vignesh posted a video where Nayanthara is pleasantly surprised by his gesture. The video features the flute rendition of the song Maruvaarthai, bringing joy to Nayanthara, who warmly embraces and thanks Vignesh.

Sharing the video on Instagram Stories, Vignesh expressed gratitude to the flutist for bringing happiness to Nayanthara. His affectionate post reads: "The love on my baby's face is all that I love."

Recently, speculations went rife on Reddit suggesting that Nayanthara had unfollowed Vignesh Shivan on Instagram, sparking buzz about the state of their relationship. Fans rushed to Nayanthara's profile for confirmation, noting that while Vignesh still follows her, the reverse isn't true. These speculations about all is not well between the tow, however, are put to rest by Vignesh's latest post, contradicting any doubts about their relationship dynamics.

On the personal front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys, Uyir Rudronil N Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan, through surrogacy, announcing their birth on October 9, 2022.

In terms of work, Nayanthara is currently filming for Test and Manankatti Since 1960, while Vignesh Shivan is directing Love Insurance Corporation, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty.

