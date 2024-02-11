Nothing Much to See Here, Just Nayanthara's Adorable Weekend Moments With Family

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 9 hours ago

Nayanthara, Nayanthara Upcoming Films, Nayanthara Family Pictures

Nayanthara delighted her fans with glimpses of her weekend on social media. The actor seemingly had some cherished moments with her kids and husband Vignesh Shivan.

Hyderabad: Nayanthara shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram story as she kissed her son on the forehead during a weekend outing. The actor, known as the lady superstar, has been busy with her upcoming film projects but took some well-deserved time off to spend with her kids.

In a video clip, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are seen with their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, enjoying some quality family time in the car. Nayanthara, who achieved success with the film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been actively sharing adorable moments with her twin boys on social media. Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, also shares their happy moments with the toddlers, who recently celebrated their first birthday.

Nayanthara, Nayanthara Upcoming Films, Nayanthara Family Pictures
Nayanthara's Adorable Weekend Moments With Family

Following Jawan, Nayanthara appeared in Annapoorani, portraying the role of a chef. However, the film faced controversy and was removed from OTT platforms due to backlash and complaints about allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Nayanthara, along with others, faced legal issues over allegations of promoting love jihad and misrepresenting characters from The Ramayana in the film. Nayanthara issued a public apology, clarifying that the film was not intended to offend anyone's beliefs.

Nayanthara, Nayanthara Upcoming Films, Nayanthara Family Pictures
Nayanthara's Adorable Weekend Moments With Family

Currently, Nayanthara is preparing for her upcoming film, The Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. The film, directed by S Sashikanth, marks the debut of music director Shaktisree Gopalan. It is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Post-production work for the film is underway, and fans eagerly anticipate its release.

Read More

  1. Annapoorani row: Nayanthara tenders apology, highlights 'removal of censored film' in same breath
  2. Explained: Why Nayanthara starrer Annapoorani was taken off from Netflix
  3. Nayanthara feels there is a shift in the industry as focus is on nuanced characters than 'face value'

TAGGED:

NayantharaNayanthara Latest PicturesVignesh Shivan

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.