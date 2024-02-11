Nothing Much to See Here, Just Nayanthara's Adorable Weekend Moments With Family

Hyderabad: Nayanthara shared a heartwarming moment on her Instagram story as she kissed her son on the forehead during a weekend outing. The actor, known as the lady superstar, has been busy with her upcoming film projects but took some well-deserved time off to spend with her kids.

In a video clip, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan are seen with their twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, enjoying some quality family time in the car. Nayanthara, who achieved success with the film Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been actively sharing adorable moments with her twin boys on social media. Her husband, Vignesh Shivan, also shares their happy moments with the toddlers, who recently celebrated their first birthday.

Nayanthara's Adorable Weekend Moments With Family

Following Jawan, Nayanthara appeared in Annapoorani, portraying the role of a chef. However, the film faced controversy and was removed from OTT platforms due to backlash and complaints about allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Nayanthara, along with others, faced legal issues over allegations of promoting love jihad and misrepresenting characters from The Ramayana in the film. Nayanthara issued a public apology, clarifying that the film was not intended to offend anyone's beliefs.

Currently, Nayanthara is preparing for her upcoming film, The Test, co-starring R Madhavan and Siddharth. The film, directed by S Sashikanth, marks the debut of music director Shaktisree Gopalan. It is set to release in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Post-production work for the film is underway, and fans eagerly anticipate its release.