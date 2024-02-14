'A Decade with My Thangam': Vignesh Shivan Celebrates Valentine's Day with Nayanthara

Hyderabad: Valentine's Day, which falls on February 14, stands out as a day where love, a sentiment cherished daily, is celebrated in a distinctive and creative manner. Celebrities embrace this lovely occasion to express their heartfelt emotions. This year, film director Vignesh Shivan, along with his actor-wife Nayanthara, shared their romantic moments with their fans on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh dropped a series of loved-up pictures, featuring his spouse and their children. The first two photos showcase Vignesh and Nayanthara close to one another, holding a bouquet of roses and a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Valentine's Day My Forever. I love you to the moon and back." The rest of the pictures show the couple with their two kids.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in the caption, "10 years of 9. Happy Valentine’s Day to everyone of you who believes in LOVE. #valentines day #Feb14th. A decade with my Thangam ! from u being my Uyir to me being your Ulagam and now Uyir & Ulagam becoming You & Me ! Blessed to have Come a long way with sooo much of moments to cherish in our old age & for the next births to come. love you sooo much uyir."

On the work front, Nayanthara last appeared in the Tamil movie, Annapoorani. However, this movie faced controversy for hurting the religious sentiments of a section of Hindus, resulting in its removal from Netflix. Nayanthara recently wrapped up the filming of her forthcoming Tamil movie, Test. Currently, she is engaged in the shooting of Mannangatti Since 1960, which is scheduled for release in the upcoming months.