Akshay Kumar Chooses 'Bromance over Romance' on Valentine's Day, Here's How Twinkle Khanna Reacts

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared pictures with his Bade Miyan Chote Miyan co-star Tiger Shroff on Instagram. This Valentine's Day, the 'Khiladi' actor opted for 'bromance over romance'.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are celebrating Valentine's Day in a unique way by showcasing their unbreakable bond of friendship instead of traditional romance. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the co-stars of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shared special Valentine's Day pictures, emphasizing their preference for 'bromance over romance'.

The first photo displays the essence of their close friendship, while in the second picture, Akshay Kumar can be seen lifting Tiger Shroff in his hand on the beach. Sharing the pictures, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Bromance over romance this Valentine's Day."

Soon after Akshay shared the post, his wife Twinkle Khanna was quick to come up with a humurous reactions. Taking to Instagram Stories, Twinkle shared Akshay's Valentine's Day post with Tiger and wrote, "Celebrating Valentine's Day with someone he clearly loves more than me."

Earlier on Monday, Tiger Shroff also shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar. The picture showcases both actors holding guns amidst the backdrop of a helicopter. The intensity is evident as they sport bulletproof jackets. Tiger captioned the photo as, "Khiladi + Baaghi = Two man army #bmcm."

The makers recently wrapped up the shoot of the movie. Scheduled for an Eid 2024 release, this pan-India film, shot across multiple locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, is creating a buzz due to its grand scale and Hollywood-inspired cinematic visuals.

In addition to Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also features Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role. Notable actors such as Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F have also been cast in significant roles. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is set to face tough competition at the box office as it clashes with Ajay Devgn's period sports drama film, Maidaan.

