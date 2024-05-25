ETV Bharat / entertainment

Naga Chaitanya Gets Behind the Wheel of Prabhas' Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 24 hours ago

Naga Chaitanya's test drive of Bujji storms social media after makers share a video of the actor getting behind the wheels of futuristic vehicle from Prabhas' upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. According to makers, the sleek piece of automobile took four years to come to life.

Naga Chaitanya, Kalki 2898 AD Poster (ANI/Film poster)

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya recently got behind the wheel of Bujji, the futuristic ride designed for Prabhas' character in the highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. In a video shared by Vyjayanthi Movies, the banner behind Kalki 2898 AD, Naga Chaitanya can be seen cruising along a highway in the sleek orange vehicle, dressed in black, and expressing his astonishment at its engineering. He describes the experience as breaking all the rules of engineering.

The official handle of Vyjayanthi Movies shared the video, inviting followers to see Naga Chaitanya's encounter with Bujji. In response, Naga Chaitanya reposted the video on his own account, praising the team for turning their vision into a reality and hailing Bujji as an engineering marvel.

Bujji was introduced earlier in the week at a special event held in Ramoji Film City where a teaser showcased the vehicle's capabilities to a select audience. The team behind the film revealed that it took them four years to bring Bujji to life.

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, features an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Nag Ashwin has described the film as spanning 6000 years from the Mahabharata to the year 2898 AD, blending Indian aesthetics with futuristic imagination. The film is set to hit theaters in multiple languages on June 27th.

