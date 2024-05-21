Get Ready! Prabhas and His 'Bujji' from Kalki 2898 AD to Meet Fans at Ramoji Film City Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Last week, the makers of Prabhas' upcoming flick Kalki 2898 AD teased a sneak peek into the film. Following the release of a snippet from Skratch Ep-4: Building a Superstar, they promised to unveil the full episode on May 22. Now, they've dropped another bombshell: Prabhas and his on-screen companion 'Bujji' will grace fans with their presence at Ramoji Film City on May 22.

Taking to social media, the Kalki 2898 AD team released a poster, fueling the anticipation for the release of Skratch Ep-4: Building a Superstar. They also announced an event at Ramoji Film City where fans can meet 'Bujji' from the movie. Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house behind Kalki 2898 AD, shared on social media, "Meet our Bujji & Bhairava! 🗓️ May 22nd, 5 PM Onwards 📍Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad."

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be a sci-fi extravaganza with mythological influences, set in the future. Alongside Prabhas, the film features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani.

This pan-Indian venture is slated for a global release on June 27, 2024, after undergoing multiple rescheduling. Initially set for January 12, 2024, then pushed to May 9, 2024, the film finally settled on a new date. The first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con (SDCC) on July 21, 2023, hinting at an epic sci-fi saga with mythological undertones.

Prabhas takes on the role of Bhairava, a contemporary incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Amitabh Bachchan stars as Ashwatthama, a warrior transcending epochs, in the teaser. Details about Kamal Haasan's character remain under wraps. The film also features Disha Patani and Saswata Chatterjee, with music by Santhosh Narayanan.