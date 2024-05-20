Jr NTR Birthday: Anticipation Soars for His 5 Upcoming Films; Do You Know They Bear a Common Thread?

Hyderabad: Jr NTR, who turns 41 today, has captivated audiences for over three decades. In the fervent world of Telugu cinema, the actor reigns as a demigod, his fans adorning his cutouts with offerings of milk in anticipation of his film releases. Despite once shunning the idea of Bollywood, he's now poised to make his grand entrance into the Hindi film industry with War 2, alongside none other than Hrithik Roshan. But that's not all - his upcoming projects aren't just confined to the Telugu-speaking states; they're designed to enrapture audiences nationwide.

Jr NTR's journey from a child artist in 1991's Brahmarshi Viswamitra to a global icon in RRR underlines his evolution as a performer. While SS Rajamouli's directorial RRR catapulted him to national acclaim, his fanbase had already sprawled beyond Telugu-speaking states, courtesy of dubbed releases of his films. Now, firmly established as a pan-India star, Jr NTR's upcoming projects transcend regional boundaries, promising a cinematic extravaganza of epic proportions.

With five officially announced films in the pipeline, each project helmed by acclaimed directors and backed by substantial budgets, Jr NTR bears a common thread — the hallmark of a pan-Indian spectacle.

First in line is Devara: Part 1, a magnum opus envisioned by director Koratala Siva to showcase Jr NTR in a new avatar. Promising a riveting blend of mass appeal and grandeur, Devara aims to set screens ablaze with its larger-than-life canvas and pulsating emotions, if promotional assets released so far are anything to go by.

Produced by NTR's half-brother, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara boasts a stellar ensemble of technicians, including production designer Sabu Cyril, editor Sreekar Prasad, and cinematographer Rathnavelu. The film will hit big screens on October 10 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, anticipation mounts for Devara: Part 2, however, details remain scarce, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what's to come.

Rewind to 2010, and the idea of Jr NTR venturing into Bollywood seemed improbable as the actor in an interview with a webloid has said that he is "happy being king down south." Fast forward over a decade, and the tide has turned. With Yash Raj Films backing his Bollywood debut in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's cinematic horizons have expanded far beyond the southern shores.

Jr NTR's Bollywood debut in War 2 helmed by Ayan Mukerji boasts of a cinematic showdown between him and Hrithik that promises to redefine the contours of spectacle on celluloid. Teaming up with Hrithik, Jr NTR adds another feather to his cap, beckoning audiences to witness a clash of titans on the silver screen.

But the grandeur doesn't end there. Jr NTR's collaboration with Prashanth Neel, the creative mind behind the blockbusters KGF 1 and 2, sets pulses racing with anticipation. Touted as Dragon, this pan-Indian extravaganza embarks on a globe-trotting adventure across ten countries, promising to shatter conventions and elevate cinematic storytelling to new heights. Interestingly, Dragon too is said to be a massive story spread over two parts.

Devara: Part 1 & 2, War 2 and NTR31 aren't just movies; they're seemingly larger-than-life experiences meticulously crafted to transcend regional boundaries and appeal to audiences across the nation. With massive budgets, top-tier talent, and visionary directors at the helm, each project is poised to make a significant impact on Indian cinema. As Jr NTR's star continues to rise, these films serve as milestones in his illustrious career, cementing his status as the 'Man of the Masses' on a national scale.